Police In Pleasantville Are On The Hunt For An Official Parking Enforcer

Pleasantville PD|Canva

Looking to step into a role that makes a real impact in your community?

The Pleasantville Police Department is officially on the hunt for a new Parking Enforcement Officer. They are now accepting applications through July 25, so don’t wait if you’re interested.

This isn’t your average 9-to-5, either.

As a Parking Enforcement Officer in Pleasantville, you’ll be patrolling assigned areas throughout the city, issuing citations, reporting hazards, and helping keep traffic moving.

It’s a boots-on-the-ground job for someone who’s detail-oriented, observant, and knows how to keep calm under pressure.

Pleasantville Parking Enforcer Job: What You’ll Need to Apply

Before you shoot your shot, make sure you meet the basic requirements.

You must have…

  • A valid New Jersey driver’s license
  • The ability to comprehend and follow instructions
  • A filled-out application form (available on the city website or by request)

Once you’ve got your application and resume ready, send them directly to dbrown@pleasantvillenj.us.

Deadline to apply: Thursday, July 25.

https://pleasantvillepd.org/
Why This Job Matters

Parking enforcement might not sound glamorous, but it’s a critical role in keeping Pleasantville safe, organized, and accessible.

From making sure hydrants aren’t blocked to enforcing handicap zones, you’ll be supporting the community in a real, visible way.

Spread the Word

Know someone who’d be great at this? Make sure they know about this so they don’t miss out on a great opportunity.

Pleasantville PD is searching for that perfect someone who’s ready to step up and serve.

