New Jersey native Anne Hathaway has reportedly reunited with fellow Oscar winner Jessica Chastain to film a movie here in the Garden State.

This new project will mark the third time the actresses have worked together. They previously co-starred in 2014's Interstellar alongside Matthew McConaughey, and will appear on screen again this year in the movie Armageddon Time.

Get our free mobile app

Armageddon Time also spent time filming in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. The film, co-starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong (from Succession) tells a "coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream" (iMDb). It's expected to hit theaters later this year.

The movie Hathaway, who hails from Millburn, NJ, and Chastain are making now is a thriller called Mothers' Instinct. The actresses are in the process of filming scenes in Ridgewood, Bergen County.

Mothers' Instinct, marks the directorial debut of Benoit Delhomme, a prolific Hollywood cinematographer who's worked on award-winning films like The Theory of Everything and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.

In Mothers' Instinct, Anne Hathaway plays Celine, a 1960s housewife who's solid friendship with Alice (played by Chastain) is suddenly threatened by a tragic accident.

Both actresses serve as producers on the project.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Hosts An Official Academy Members Screening Of "Interstellar" Thos Robinson/Getty Images loading...

Camera crews were spotted filming this week at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Ridgewood, NJ.com reports, and previously in Union County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The streets around St. Elizabeth's look like a typical suburban Jersey neighborhood. There are homes right across the street! Could you imagine?

It's always exciting when Hollywood comes to New Jersey, especially if you're lucky to get a glimpse of the action! And, it's also very cool when someone, like Anne Hathaway, who's become internationally FAMOUS, returns to where they grew up.

There's no release date scheduled yet for Mothers' Instinct, but we'll keep you posted.

See Inside Hugh Jackman's All White $40 Million Manhattan Home The master suite is on its own floor with a sauna and two dressing rooms.

Kim Kardashian and Kids Enjoy a Day at the American Dream Mall Stars - they have to entertain their children just like us!