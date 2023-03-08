Newsweek magazine recently published its ranking of the top hospitals in the world and seven are here in New Jersey.

Newsweek largely based its list of the Top 250 hospitals on earth based on four criteria: patient care, research, innovation, and consistency.

2023 marks the fifth year the publication put together data on hospitals from around the world. This year's data, in partnership with Statista, reportedly includes more than 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries, approximately 400 in the Unites states, according to NJ Biz.

Two New Jersey hospitals ranked inside the Top 100, the highest being Morristown Medical Center at No. 46.

One new category factored into the 2023 rankings: Patient-Reported Outcome Measures evaluating how patients feel about their health upon completion of their treatment.

Hospital hygiene measures, patient safety, and staffing were all take into account as well.

More than 80,000 healthcare professionals from around the globe were among the parties who participated in the study.

The seven New Jersey hospitals that made Newsweek's list are located in Central or Northern NJ. See them below.

7 New Jersey Hospitals Ranked Among Best in the World Newsweek magazine recently ranked the top hospitals on earth (based on criteria like innovation, patient care, research and consistency) and seven are in New Jersey.