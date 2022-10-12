If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.

This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug.

A few examples

Voltaco's in Ocean City just closed after almost 70 years.

Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed after over four decades.

Ward's Pastry, also in Ocean City (not exactly a restaurant, but still...), is gone after 98 years.

And that's just a few of many.

New addition to the list

Now comes word that a restaurant in Wildwood is closing for good -- but, it's not necessarily all bad news.

Today on Facebook, Nan and Pop's Kitchen at Ocean and Wildwood Avenues announced they are shutting down. In a simple message, they said,

Thanks for all of your support in our first two years of business. Nan and Pops has decided to close at our Ocean and Wildwood Ave corner location.

But, they also said, "Stay tuned for pop up locations, events, and more for 2023," so if you love their food, it looks like you might still be able to get your favorite dishes.

