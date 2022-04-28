Anti-Defamation League: NJ Antisemitic Incidents At All-Time High

This may be hard for you to believe in the year 2022 …

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents have reached an all-time high nationwide … with New York and New Jersey accounting for approximately 30 percent of all such biased incidents in 2021.

The ADL compiles an annual summary of all biased incidents in America. They have concluded that there was a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in 2021.

They attribute this to the pandemic winding down, along with retaliation in response to the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in May 2021.

The ADL catalogs statistics such as:

Vandalism.

Harassment.

Assault.

"The alarming uptick in antisemitic incidents in our

state should be deeply concerning to all - Jews and

those outside of the Jewish community," said Scott

Richman, regional director for the ADL in New York and New Jersey.

"The fact that these incidents included an

unprecedented number of vicious assaults - frequently

targeting visibly Jewish individuals on the streets of

New York, including young children, is incredibly

disturbing,” said Richmond.

New York City police data shows a wider trend of hate crimes that are increasing in volume and intensity.

In New York City, hate crimes increased by 24% for the first four months of 2021 versus 2020.

Worse, these negative statistics are up by 32% during this same time frame in 2022.

In other words, the problem is getting worse.

This is yet another bad category that New York and New Jersey currently lead the nation.