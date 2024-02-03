Are You The Only One Alive From the Year You Were Born?

A group of us sat around talking about the year we were born.

When I gave my year, someone said, "You're the first person I knew born in that year!"

(Come on, I'm not that old!)

So, we got to thinking, how many people were born in the same year as you - and, are they still alive?

How many people born in the same year as you are still alive?

I can tell you this: whatever year you were born, you will be very surprised to learn how many people born that same year are still around!

While most of the numbers are pleasantly surprising, we did come across a few numbers that were very sobering.

The numbers we found are a couple of years old - from 2021 - but they're still very relatable.

The numbers are for the United States only, and they're courtesy of 247Tempo.com.

I was born in 1963 - I'm 60 years old - and I thought maybe 50% of the people born in 1963 were still alive.

Boy was I shocked to see the real answer!

Here's how many people born the same year as you are still alive.

247Tempo's research begins with the birth year 1937 and continues to 2018.

We'll give the year and the percentage of people born that year in the US who are still alive.

1937 - 38.8%

1938 - 42.4%

1939 - 46.4%

1940 - 48.9%

1941 - 50.4%

1942 - 51.2%

1943 - 58.1%

1944 - 60.7%

1945 - 64.9%

1946 - 55.8%

1947 - 69.4%

1948 - 70.2%

1949 - 71.2%

1950 - 74%

1951 - 72/8%

1952 - 73.9%

1953 - 76.2%

1954 - 77.3%

1955 - 80.2%

1956 - 78.9%

1957 - 80.5%

1958 - 82.5%

1959 - 82.9%

1960 - 85.3%

1961 - 84.7%

1962 - 85.3%

1963 - 86.4%

1964 - 87.8%

1965 - 91.9%

1966  - 89.8%

1967 - 90.2%

1968 - 89.8%

1969 - 89.2%

1970 - 90.8%

1971 - 94.1%

1972 - 96.1%

1973 - 94.8%

1974 - 92.6%

1975 - 96.4%

1976 - 93.0%

1977 - 92.1%

1978 - 93.5%

1979 - 91.6%

1980 - 95%

1981 - 93.5%

1982 - 93.7%

1983 - 95.7%

1984 - 94.2%

1985 - 95.9%

1986 - 96.2%

1987 - 95.4%

1988 - 95.5%

1989 - 95.5%

1990 - 97.6%

1991 - 99.9%

1992 - 99.9%

1993 - 99.9%

1994 - 99.9%

1995 -  99.9%

1996 - 99.2%

1997 - 99.3%

1998 - 98.1%

1999 - 98.1%

2000 - 97.7%

2001 - 97.5%

2002 - 95.7%

2003 - 95%

2004 - 95.6%

2005 - 95.3%

2006 - 93.1%

2007 - 93.2 %

2008 - 94.6%

2009 - 94.6%

2010 - 98%

2011 - 99.5%

2012 - 98.7%

2013 - 99.2%

2014 - 98.3%

2015 - 98.8%

2016 - 99.2%

2017 - 99.9%

2018 - 99.9%

The sobering part of the numbers seems to be the survival rates from 1998 - 2010. Why the drop there?

If you want to delve deeper into the statistics, please check out 247Tempo.com.

SOURCE: 247Tempo.com

