Atlantic & Cape May Counties Are Listed ‘High’ For COVID-19

COVID-19 is cruel and unusual.

This is going to catch many by surprise, because the vast majority have, or, want to just turn the page on COVID-19.

Just when you thought the 2-plus-year pandemic had reached the endemic phase … maybe it hasn’t.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy addressed the issue in a report in NJ.com.

One of the stark realities is that Atlantic, Cape May, and Ocean Counties are listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As much as no one wants to hear this, the recommendation is that these areas should consider wearing a mask in public places.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey’s COVID-19 dashboard lists a state transmission rate of 1.26 meaning that each infection leads to at least one more infection.

Governor Murphy has not confirmed if he will reinstate mask and socially distancing mandates.

SOURCES : U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, New Jersey COVID-19 Dashboard & NJ.com