South Jersey residents have always had a pretty strong belief that they live in one of the safer parts of New Jersey. Whether you’re raising kids, buying your first home, or simply looking for a quieter lifestyle, safety is usually near the top of the list when deciding where to put down roots.

A new report from SafeWise ranking the safest cities in New Jersey for 2026 featured towns from all over the Garden State. Surprisingly, only one community from South Jersey cracked the top 10: Barnegat Township in Ocean County.

Is Ocean County Actually South Jersey?

Now, before anyone from Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, or Salem County starts firing off angry texts, there’s always a debate about whether Southern Ocean County truly counts as South Jersey. For the purposes of this ranking, we’ll count it.

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Barnegat Township landed at No. 4 on SafeWise’s list of New Jersey’s safest cities. The report noted that property crime in Barnegat has dropped significantly over the last two years, while violent crime has also decreased year-over-year. Even more impressive, the township reported zero motor vehicle thefts in the data analyzed for the rankings.

Locals Would Say More South Jersey Towns Should've Made The List

Anyone who has spent time in South Jersey knows the region has long been known for its suburban neighborhoods, shore communities, and small-town feel. While every town has its challenges, many locals already view the area as a safe place to live and raise a family.

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So while the latest rankings may have included just one South Jersey town, plenty of locals will argue there are several more deserving communities that could have easily made the list. Still, Barnegat Township can officially claim some bragging rights for 2026.

The Top 20 Safest Places To Live In South Jersey Out of the 642 Towns and Municipalities in New Jersey, the research team at Niche have qualified 403 for the list of the Safest Places to Live in New Jersey. We have reviewed their results and compiled the Top 20 Safest Communities to Live in South Jersey: Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media