Nine years later and still under the state’s thumb? That’s apparently the case.

In a move that surprised no one paying attention, it was confirmed that New Jersey’s control over Atlantic City’s government operations will extend until at least 2026. It's was to be expected since Governor Phil Murphy initially put it into motion to take effect through next year back in 2021.

This means the state will remain in charge of AC’s major decision-making for what will be a total of nine years by the end of this extension.

That’s almost a decade of outside oversight. That’s longer than some marriages last.

What’s At Stake In AC’s Next Chapter?

The extension comes at a crucial time. Atlantic City is facing major choices, like what to do with the 150-acre former airport we all know as Bader Field.

The property has long been a blank slate for revitalization dreams (and real estate fantasies), but real movement has always been stalled.

Mayor Marty Small hasn’t publicly weighed in on the extension yet, but it’s safe to say this keeps the power dynamics between City Hall and Trenton pretty lopsided. Whether that’s good or bad depends on who you ask, of course, and how much faith you have in local leadership.

More Oversight Or More Stagnation?

Supporters argue the state’s involvement has helped stabilize AC’s finances and avoid past mistakes. Critics say it’s long past time to let the city govern itself.

With decisions looming that could shape the city for generations, like Bader Field’s future, who really gets the final say will matter more than ever?

