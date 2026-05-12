Manchester NJ Burglar Caught on Video With Pants on Head
What do you do when you're ready to break in and rob a place, but you left you criminal mask at home?
Improvise.
It seems that's exactly what one burglar did - improvise.
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Video Shows Burglar Breaking Into Manchester New Jersey Store
In Ocean County, Manchester Police have released details of a break-in that happened Saturday evening, just after 8:30 pm.
Police say the suspect - caught on video - broke into the Country Farms, on Route 530 in Manchester Township.
The suspect can be seen throwing rocks at the stores windows, until one breaks, and he gets inside. He then makes his way to a particular locations, and takes a number of Opia Kratom products.
From there he climbs back our the window, before dropping the items on the sidewalk outside. He gathers them up and runs away.
The whole time on the video he can be seen wearing a pair of what appears to be sweatpants on his head.
(BONUS QUESTION: What does the lettering on the pants say? Comment please.)
Here's the police-provide video:
Manchester Police Ask For the Public's Help
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