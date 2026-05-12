Manchester NJ Burglar Caught on Video With Pants on Head

Manchester NJ Burglar Caught on Video With Pants on Head

Facebook Video - Manchester Police Department

What do you do when you're ready to break in and rob a place, but you left you criminal mask at home?

Improvise.

It seems that's exactly what one burglar did - improvise.

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Facebook Video - Manchester Police Department
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Video Shows Burglar Breaking Into Manchester New Jersey Store

In Ocean County, Manchester Police have released details of a break-in that happened Saturday evening, just after 8:30 pm.

Police say the suspect - caught on video - broke into the Country Farms, on Route 530 in Manchester Township.

The suspect can be seen throwing rocks at the stores windows, until one breaks, and he gets inside. He then makes his way to a particular locations, and takes a number of Opia Kratom products.

From there he climbs back our the window, before dropping the items on the sidewalk outside. He gathers them up and runs away.

The whole time on the video he can be seen wearing a pair of what appears to be sweatpants on his head.

(BONUS QUESTION: What does the lettering on the pants say? Comment please.)

Here's the police-provide video:

Manchester Police Ask For the Public's Help

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect. They say this:
"The suspect was observed on surveillance video wearing a green cut-off shirt with a blue/purple sweatshirt, along with a yellow sport-style watch or silicone bracelet on his left wrist and an additional red silicone-style bracelet. The suspect also has visible tattoos on his left arm and upper back, darker above-shoulder-length hair, and appears to have a laceration to his left arm/wrist area."
If you can help with identification, you're urged to call the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

 

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Burglary, manchester, Ocean County, Police, South Jersey Trending, video
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