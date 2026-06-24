There’s a whole lot more capybara cuteness at the zoo this summer.

Marigold, one of the Cape May Zoo’s capybaras, recently welcomed six healthy pups, marking her second litter and bringing a new wave of activity to one of the zoo’s most popular habitats. The newborns arrived on June 18 and are already capturing the attention of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the growing family.

Newborn Capybara Pups Doing Well At The Cape May Zoo

Zoo animal care and veterinary teams are closely monitoring the pups as they settle into their new surroundings and continue to grow.

Guests may spot Marigold and her six pups throughout the day from the bridge overlooking the capybara habitat. The babies are still adjusting, so the family may occasionally spend time off exhibit to avoid excessive crowds and changing weather conditions.

Even brief appearances have quickly become a highlight for visitors hoping to see the zoo's newest arrivals.

The capybara habitat is currently home to more than just Marigold’s new litter. Her sister, Buttercup, can often be seen caring for her own two pups, while last year’s youngsters continue to grow alongside the rest of the herd.

The result is a rare opportunity to see multiple generations of capybaras sharing the same habitat at once.

Get To The Zoo Before 3 To See The Baby Capybaras

Visitors hoping to maximize their chances of seeing the babies should plan to arrive before 3:30 p.m. The keepers typically bring the mothers and their pups inside later in the afternoon for the evening.

With six newborn pups now exploring their world, this may be one of the cutest times of the year to visit the Cape May zoo.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly