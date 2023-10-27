Skip AC Airport Check-In Line Forever By Completing 1 Simple Task

What gives you the most anxiety about traveling? More specifically, about traveling on a plane?

Is it the packing? Is it the actual plane ride itself? More often than not, though, you'll hear people complain about going through TSA once actually arriving to the airport. I don't know about you, but for me, going through security is what I dread the most about flying.

That's why TSA pre-check is an ABSOLUTE God-send. Who wants to wait in those lines and risk missing their flight? I know I don't. That's my biggest fear!

If you've never been to a TSA pre-check event, well that's all about to change. The Atlantic City Airport is hosting a pre-check event in November, so if you plan on traveling this holiday season, I highly suggest that you take advantage of that.

Here's the thing, though, it's recommended that you make an appointment. So, I'd take a look at the days they're offering and schedule one on a day that you don't have anything else to do. Depending on how many people want to take advantage of this, you don't know how long you'll wind up being there for.

The airport shared the details about the event to their Facebook page. Judging by the comments, locals are VERY excited about this opportunity.

When?

November 27th to December 1st from 9AM to 12PM and 1-5PM daily.

Where?

The Atlantic City Airport

How?

You can click the link to enroll HERE.

All of the information about the event is on their Facebook page, but you can check it out below:

Now, the cost of airline tickets are another issue entirely. If you're looking to bring home some extra bacon to afford those plane tickets...

