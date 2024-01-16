Atlantic City Man Charged in 2023 Fatal Boating Accident

A fatal boating accident in August of 2023 has now resulted in charges against a local man.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Atlantic City man charged with aggravated manslaughter

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Jeffrey M. Jastrzembski, 53, was arrested on January 11th and charged in connection with a fatal boating accident that happened on August 12, 2023.

Here's how the crash occurred, according to authorities:

"It is alleged that Jastrzembski accelerated the boat he was operating forward at a high rate of speed in the direction of the docks and made an aggressive turn port side causing the boat’s propeller to strike and kill Norma Michaels, 70, also from Atlantic City.

The accident happened on the Intercoastal Waterway in Atlantic City, near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash loading...

Charges filed

Prosecutors say Jastrzembski has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter. An investigation revealed his blood alcohol concentration was between 0.19% and 0.23%.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Crash Investigative Unit and New Jersey State Police.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker