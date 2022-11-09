Atlantic City Mayor Will Reveal Contribution To World War II Hero

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small will announce that a six figure contribution will be made to the The Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial.

WHAT : Announcement by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Regarding Bernie Friedenberg Memorial

WHEN : Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE : O'Donnell Memorial Park Albany and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The exact amount will not be shared until it is revealed at tomorrow’s public event.

The friends of Bernie Friedenberg have already raised more than $350,000 towards the memorial.

The memorial will benefit Friedenberg and all other veterans who have served during World War II.

It will be located at O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Memorial will picture the life of Atlantic City resident Bernie Friedenberg, who was a hero during World War II.

in a prepared statement, Small said the following: "This is the City of Atlantic City's commitment to veterans and all who served. It is important we pay homage to the people who made this country the land of the free and home of the brave. I'm proud this statue will be right here in our great city to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice, like Bernie Friedenberg, will always be remembered and acknowledged."

Friedenberg was awarded two Silver Star Medals, two bronze star medals and two Purple Hearts for his service on D-Day on Omaha Beach and later in Germany.

The Memorial will be located on the western side of the Captain O’Donnell Park.

The memorial statue will be quite profound. It will be a 6 foot tall likeness of Friedenberg, cradling a wounded soldier in his arms on Omaha Beach on D-Day in December, 1941. The statute will weigh 3,500 pounds.

For more information about the Bernie Friedenberg World WarIl Memorial or to donate, you can reach them at: berniefriedenbergworldwariimemorial.com.

SOURCE : Advisory - Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

