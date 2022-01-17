A man from Blackwood is facing charges after cops in Atlantic City say he stole an ACPD prisoner transport van and rammed it into two marked patrol cars.

Authorities say the ruckus happened last Friday night when a citizen told two ACPD officers that a man was attempting to steal a marked patrol car on Atlantic Avenue.

According to the ACPD,

The officers immediately investigated and witnessed Jason Urbaniak attempting to open the locked driver’s side door to the patrol vehicle. Urbaniak was confronted by officers and admitted to the officers that he was attempting to steal their police vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident. Urbaniak was lodged in the police department’s holding facility for processing of attempted burglary charges.

After about three hours in custody, Urbaniak was released on a summons -- then, according to police,

Urbaniak entered a parked Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van. He was able to manipulate the ignition of the van and start the vehicle before driving off.

Officers found the stolen van in the 200 block of North Iowa Avenue and as officers attempted to stop it, Urbaniak rammed the van at a high rate of speed into two marked patrol vehicles causing extensive damage.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the incident. Urbaniak was not injured.

An investigation into how Urbaniak was able to start the van is currently underway.

40-year-old Jason Urbaniak of Blackwood has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, two counts of attempted aggravated assault on police, two counts of assault by auto, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, and criminal attempt burglary.

Urbaniak was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

