Summer is officially heating up, and I am so excited to be here in South Jersey as we gear up for an unforgettable 4th of July! There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of Independence Day, and I can't wait for what the next few days will bring.

If you love brilliant night skies, our local counties have incredible fireworks lineups starting right now. It's even more exciting because of all the big America 250 celebrations.

In Ocean County, head to Toms River’s Shelter Cove on June 30th for an awesome concert and beachside fireworks display. You can catch Barnegat’s stunning display on July 2nd or cross over to Gloucester County for the popular Gloucester City Food Trucks and Fireworks event.

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July 2nd is absolutely jam-packed with local options. Check out Cherry Hill High School West for their massive stadium show, or enjoy Burlington County festivities at Medford's Freedom Park and Mount Laurel's Laurel Acres Park. On July 3rd, the celebration builds with Haddon Township’s annual high school stadium display.

When the 4th of July officially arrives, spectacular grand finales take over the ENTIRE region. In Camden, the Freedom Festival features an unforgettable show over the Delaware River. Burlington County will shine bright at Evesham’s Savich Field, while Salem County hosts family fun and fireworks at the Pilesgrove Fairgrounds. Finally, Ocean County delivers with legendary boardwalk displays over Seaside Heights and Beachwood Beach.

Here is your quick-reference guide to plenty of fireworks across the South Jersey region leading up to the holiday weekend:

Wednesday, July 1

Ocean County: Seaside Heights Boardwalk Display (Visible anywhere on the beach/boardwalk at 9:30 PM).

Thursday, July 2

Camden County: Cherry Hill Independence Day Celebration at Cherry Hill West High School stadium (Gates open at 7:00 PM, fireworks at 9:00 PM).

Burlington County: Medford Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Park & Mount Laurel Fireworks at Laurel Acres Park.

Ocean County: Barnegat High School Fireworks (Gates open at 4:00 PM with food trucks and family activities) & Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach (9:30 PM).

Friday, July 3

Camden County: Haddon Township's "Happy Birthday America" Celebration at the High School Stadium (Gates open at 7:00 PM) & Downtown Haddonfield Parade and America's 250th Birthday Drone Show.

Burlington County: Bordentown Fireworks at Joseph Lawrence Park (Festivities kick off at 4:00 PM).

Ocean County: Jersey Shore BlueClaws Post-Game Fireworks Night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Saturday, July 4

Camden County: Camden Waterfront Freedom Festival at Wiggins Waterfront Park (The Commodores perform at 8:00 PM followed by massive riverfront fireworks), Battleship New Jersey Ticketed Deck Viewing (7:30 PM), and Collingswood High School Fireworks (Gates open at 6:45 PM).

Burlington County: Evesham Township / Marlton Independence Day Celebration at Savich Field (Gates open at 6:00 PM, show at dusk)

Gloucester County: Washington Township High School Fireworks (Parade kicks off at 6:30 PM, fireworks at 9:00 PM).

Salem County: Pilesgrove Fireworks and Family Festival at the Salem County Fairgrounds (Gates open at 4:00 PM).

Ocean County: Beachwood Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular over the river (9:15 PM), Beach Haven Fireworks (9:30 PM), and Jersey Shore BlueClaws Post-Game Fireworks.

40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real In states where fireworks are legal to purchase, stores have to rely on creative names to entice buyers. It's not like they can just go out and light off a test rocket to show customers.

Here are some of the best fireworks names we found when searching leading industry stores' online inventory. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll