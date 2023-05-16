Police say two men from Atlantic City are facing charges following a drug deal Monday afternoon.

The Atlantic City Police Department says several of their detectives were targeting the area of Bellevue and Florida Avenues after neighbors in the area has complained about drug deals.

At 1:20 PM, the officers were observing a vehicle in the first block of south Bellevue Avenue. The passenger, Ronaldo Paul, was witnessed engaging in a narcotic transaction with an individual. The officers conducted a motor vehicle stop after the vehicle drove off. Paul was arrested after being found in possession of marijuana packaged for distribution.

The driver, 25-year-old Steven Jaquez-Perez, was taken into custody after a search of the vehicle.

Police say a search of the vehicle yielded a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition and additional marijuana packaged for sale.

In total, more than 164 grams of marijuana was recovered.

ARRESTED: Steven Jaquez-Perez, 25, of Atlantic City; Ronaldo Paul, 24, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense.

Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5858.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

