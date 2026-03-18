Hamilton Township police are warning residents after a wild fraud case ended with an arrest.

Authorities say on Saturday, March 14th, they learned that a 55-year-old Mays Landing man was contacted by someone claiming to be an agent with the Federal Trade Commission. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the victim under the threat of being arrested.

Victim Loses $69K in Scheme

According to police, the suspect showed up in person, displayed what appeared to be a badge, and claimed he was working undercover. The victim then handed over about $63,000 in cash and another $6,000 in Lululemon gift cards.

Police Sting Leads to Arrest

Detectives said they later learned the suspects planned to return for another $63,000. That’s when Hamilton Township police set up an operation to catch them in the act.

On Tuesday, March 17th, 20-year-old Gurpreet Singh of Queens, NY, showed up expecting another payout, but instead was taken into custody.

Charges Filed

Singh has been charged with second-degree theft, second-degree conspiracy to commit theft, second-degree theft by deception, second-degree theft by extortion, and fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer and was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Hamilton Township Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a government official. Federal agencies do not demand immediate payments or threaten arrest in exchange for money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hamilton Township Police at (609) 625-2211.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com