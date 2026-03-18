Somers Point Man Gets 8 Years in Check Fraud, Gun Cases
A Somers Point man is headed to prison for three different crimes.
On Tuesday, March 17th, 33-year-old Dennis Page II was sentenced to an eight-year state prison term on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree resisting arrest.
Money Laundering Scheme Involved 36 People
According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, in February 2022, the New Jersey State Police launched an investigation into a money laundering scheme involving stolen checks throughout Atlantic County. Page was found to be a collusive party, having deposited fraudulent checks into his bank account before transferring money. A total of 36 people were charged in this operation.
Police Tried to Arrest Page in 2024
Then, on June 18th, 2024, Egg Harbor Township police attempted to stop Page on Jefferson Avenue because of multiple active warrants. After being advised that he was being placed under arrest, he attempted to flee.
Handgun Found During Welfare Check
On August 12th of that year, Pleasantville Police officers conducted a welfare check on a driver who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle in the area of North New Road and Woodland Avenue. The driver, identified as Page, appeared to be sleeping with the vehicle running, and woke up with police present. They observed a handgun in his vehicle, for which he did not possess a permit.
Page will be required to serve 3 1/2 years of his prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com