A Somers Point man is headed to prison for three different crimes.

On Tuesday, March 17th, 33-year-old Dennis Page II was sentenced to an eight-year state prison term on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree resisting arrest.

Money Laundering Scheme Involved 36 People

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, in February 2022, the New Jersey State Police launched an investigation into a money laundering scheme involving stolen checks throughout Atlantic County. Page was found to be a collusive party, having deposited fraudulent checks into his bank account before transferring money. A total of 36 people were charged in this operation.

Police Tried to Arrest Page in 2024

Then, on June 18th, 2024, Egg Harbor Township police attempted to stop Page on Jefferson Avenue because of multiple active warrants. After being advised that he was being placed under arrest, he attempted to flee.

Dennis Page II of Somers Point, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Dennis Page II of Somers Point, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Handgun Found During Welfare Check

On August 12th of that year, Pleasantville Police officers conducted a welfare check on a driver who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle in the area of North New Road and Woodland Avenue. The driver, identified as Page, appeared to be sleeping with the vehicle running, and woke up with police present. They observed a handgun in his vehicle, for which he did not possess a permit.

Page will be required to serve 3 1/2 years of his prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com