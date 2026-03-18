A South Jersey woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident on Route 42 last month.

Crash Details

The Washington Township Police Department said that at about 4:30 AM on February 15th, Gloucester County 9-1-1 Dispatch received a crash detection notification from Mercedes-Benz. A female driver told the crash detection operator that she believed she may have struck something, but was unsure what was hit. The driver then left the scene.

Officers then responded to the area of Route 42 near Greentree Road, and they located a man lying in the roadway with severe injuries. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Route 42 and Greentree Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Route 42 and Greentree Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

An investigation conducted by Washington Township Police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office identified the vehicle involved as a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV that struck the victim and left the scene.

Arrest and Charges

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kushi Singh of Williamstown turned herself in. She was arrested and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Singh was processed and released pending further court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com