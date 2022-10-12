Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.

As Ofc. Joseph Kelly, Jr., was setting up road flares, he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by 46-year-old Peter Kwiatkowski of Manahawkin.

The force of the collision caused Officer Kelly Jr. to be thrown to the side of the roadway.

Ofc. Kelly was injured and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment. Officials did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

According to police, an investigation revealed Kwiatkowski, "failed to yield to the numerous emergency vehicles that were at the scene of the crash, thereby striking Officer Kelly Jr."

Officers also found that Kwiatkowski had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Ocean County, NJ, and was taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Kwiatkowski was also issued several motor vehicle summonses, including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

