There's a Great White Shark in the waters of Atlantic City.

Not a shark in the casino, but a shark in the water.

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Great White Shark Pings Just Off Atlantic City, New Jersey

Our friends at Ocearch.org track a number of sharks that have been tagged for research purposes, and one of those sharks has just pinged off the beach in Atlantic City.

Ocearch says Nori, a female Great White pinged off Atlantic City Tuesday night just after 11pm. When she was tagged off Nova Scotia last fall, Nori was measured at 8 feet, 10 inches, and she weighed 423 pounds.

Since being tagged in October, Nori has been a busy shark, traveling down the East Coast to at least Georgia, and now back up to our area.

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Do Great Whites Follow a Pattern of Travel on the East Coast?

According to Phys.org, it's normal for the sharks to migrate north in late spring (just like some older humans!).

Many Great Whites go as far as the Gulf of Mexico in the winter. As the weather warms they move north to the New England area (and further north to Canada) for feeding.

Nori's ping is probably the first ping of many that will happen this spring in our area.

SOURCE: Ocearch.org

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