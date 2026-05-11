"There's nothing to do!"

That's a familiar cry that kids have been belting out since....well, forever!

Read on as we have come up with some ideas.

READ MORE: I Got An Inside Look at the New LaScala's Restaurant Opening Soon in Mays Landing

READ MORE: 10 Things I Miss About Spirit Airlines

Get our free mobile app

Hermit Crabs Compete In Miss Crustacean Pageant And Races Getty Images loading...

Fifty Fun Things to Do in South Jersey in May

There's only a few more weeks of May left, but there are a lot of things to do! Check out the list!

1. May 17. Chica De Mayo. Ocean City Skate Park. A family-friendly cultural celebration.

2. May 14 - 17. Spring Sidewalk Sales. Cape May's Washington Street Mall.

3. May 15 - 17. Cape May Spring Exit Zero Jazz Festival.

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Musical. May 14 - 17. Levoy Theater, Millville.

5. Gardens of Cape May Tour and Flower Show. May 16.

6. Philly Vintage Flea Market. May 16 - 17. Vineland Convention Center.

7. Mayfest Spring Craft Fair. May 16. Cedar Rose Gardens. Crafts and Family Fun.

8. Vineland Historical Society May Open House. May 16. Vineland.

9. Wildwood Restaurant Showcase. May 12. Blue Water Grille at Bolero Resort & Conference Center in Wildwood. All proceeds benefit the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Foundation and scholarships for area high school students.

10. May 21. Motorless Night at Thunderbolt Raceway at New Jersey Motorsports Park. Walk, run, or bicycle on the race track!

jim Schlett jim Schlett loading...

11. Mayfest. May 16 - 17. Historical Smithville. Crafters, food, live music.

12. Unlocking of the Ocean & Business Persons Plunge. May 22. 9th Street Beach, Ocean City. Fun ceremonial event.

13. ShopRite LPGA Classic – May 25–31, Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township. Women's professional golf with family activities and community events.

14. Stampede Rodeo and Bulls On the Beach. May 15 - 16. On the beach in Wildwood.

15. Intentional Kite Festival. Wildwood. May 22 - 24.

16. Greek Festival. May 29–31, St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, Vineland.

17. Shore and Soar Airshow. May 29 -31. Atlantic City.

18. Cape May Restaurant Week. May 31 - June 6. Cape May.

19. Cape May Zoo Visits and Programs. All month long. Cape May Court House.

20. Sunset Beach Flag Ceremony. Begins Memorial Day weekend, daily at sunset. Cape May's Sunset Beach.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly