Everyone knows all about all the popular beaches - but, what about the secret beaches?

Now, they're really aren't a "secret", but they are a little less populated during the busy summer season.

Come on in, the water is fine!

READ MORE: Uncovered: The Hidden Lunch Gem in Vineland

READ MORE: Sneak Peek! LaScala's Restaurant Opening Location in Mays Landing

Get our free mobile app

YouTube - New Jersey Uncovered YouTube - New Jersey Uncovered loading...

You'll Want to Check Out These New Jersey Beaches This Summer

Instead of reinventing the wheel, we've checked in with the YouTube Channel, New Jersey Uncovered, for a list of the 9 Secret Beaches in New Jersey.

These are beaches away from the boardwalks and crowds. Away from obnoxious people, hopefully.

These are the beaches that locals embrace, and we don't tell anyone about.

Until now.

1. Sea Bright. Monmouth County. "The narrowest developed land on the entire Jersey Shore."

2. Sandy Hook. Monmouth County. "Part of the Gateway National Recreation Area." At the northern end sits Gunnison Beach - New Jersey's only legal clothing optional beach.

3. Brigantine. Atlantic County. "It's an island city, situated right next to Atlantic City." One of the few places in New Jersey that still allows you to drive right onto the beach.

4. Avon-By-The-Sea. Monmouth County. "This is the kind of shore town that still has Victorian homes with wrap-around porches, and people actually sitting on them."

5. Long Beach Island. Ocean County. "Eighteen miles of barrier island." Better known as LBI.

6. Strathmere. Cape May County. A year-round population of just 137 people. "The beach is one of only 5 free public beaches in South Jersey."

7. Poverty Beach. Cape May County. "This is now one of the most genuinely pleasant beaches in Cape May." "Quiet by design."

8. Longport. Atlantic County. The southern tip of Absecon Island. "The beach is wide and almost entirely empty, even at the height of summer."

9. Cape May Point. Cape May County. The southern most tip of New Jersey, where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic City. "The beach is extraordinary."

If you have time, check out the video:

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly