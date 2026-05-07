10 Cities in New Jersey With Best Weather &#8211; South Jersey Leads The Way

10 Cities in New Jersey With Best Weather – South Jersey Leads The Way

Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash

If you want to enjoy the best weather in New Jersey, you should be hanging around in South Jersey.

It's a proven fact.

Well, mostly factual.

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New Jersey's Best Weather Is In South Jersey

Is it even debatable? The best weather in New Jersey can be found in South Jersey!

The people at Homesnacks.com have put together a list of the 10 Best Cities With The Best Weather in New Jersey - and South Jersey dominates the list.

Is it any wonder?

The more sunshine, and the warmer temperatures are in South Jersey. So is a big chunk of the Jersey Shore!

To make the list, editors looked at a number of factors, including the number of sunny days and total precipitation.

Here's what they came up with:

1. Williamstown

2. Woodbury

3. Vineland

4. Somers Point

5. Millville

6. Pleasantville

7. Bridgeton

8. Glassboro

9. Atlantic City

10. Ventnor

Following close behind: Ocean City, Collingwood, and Springdale.

JK
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Atlantic City and Ventnor both average the most sunny days per year in New Jersey - 297.4 days. Woohoo!

Hey, if you want the best weather in New Jersey, head south!

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Millville, Somers Point, South Jersey Trending, Ventnor, Vineland, weather
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Weather

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