Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month

🐶 The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering adoption fees to $25 this month for all dogs and cats

🐱 Adoption fees are typically $110 for dogs and $85 for cats

🐶 All adopted pets will come with mandatory sterilizations, vaccinations, microchips, and more

PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February.

According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Hanna (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) Hanna (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) loading...

So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, is reducing all adoption fees for dogs and cats to $25 beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 20.

Charlie (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) Charlie (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) loading...

Normal adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats.

All pets adopted include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip, and a free veterinary consultation.

Betty (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) Betty (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) loading...

Adopted dogs will also receive free obedience classes.

The shelter is open to the public by appointment seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Angus (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) Angus (Atlantic County Animal Shelter) loading...

The following are also available for an additional fee:

Home Again Microchip: $30

I.D. Tag: $6

