Atlantic County, NJ Offering Reduced & Waived Fees At Animal Shelter

Atlantic County, NJ Executive Dennis Levinson is encouraging citizens to take advantage of significantly reduced and (in some cases) waived fees at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter during the month of August, 2022.

This is all a part of the annual “Clear the Shelters” national campaign.

"If you're looking for a pet, this is a perfect opportunity," said Levinson, adding that the “significant savings should serve as an attractive incentive.”

This special program is available from August 1-31, 2022. The adoption fees will be only $ 25 and all fees are waived for “senior” pets age 7 and older during what’s known as the annual "Clear the Shelters" promotion.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter has dogs and cats of all ages, sizes and temperaments.

The standard adoption rates range from $ 85 for cats and kittens to $110 for dogs and puppies.

It includes a variety of important things:

mandatory sterilization

age-appropriate vaccinations

diagnostic testing

microchip

free veterinary consultation

Additionally, for dogs adopted from the shelter, are free

obedience classes are provided.

"We invite the public to call for an appointment to meet the wonderful animals in our care that are anxious to find forever homes," said Kathy Kelsey, the manager of the Atlantic County Animal Shelter.

Get our free mobile app

You may call (609) 485-2345 to make an appointment, which are available from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Atlantic County has participated in this worthy national campaign for the past seven years.

This is a “nationwide pet adoption drive sponsored by NBC Universal that has resulted in nearly 500 successful adoptions from its facility and more than 731,000 across the country,” said Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for Atlantic County government.

SOURCE : Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for Atlantic County government.

Our 10 Best Golf Courses In Atlantic County, New Jersey