If you spend any time on social media in South Jersey, you’ve probably seen Honor McGregor. These days, he’s better known online as @thatshitcheap. He did it one more time! He’s going viral again.

This time, he’s sparking debate about where to find the best women in Atlantic County.

During a recent appearance on the AnothaRound Podcast, McGregor confidently made his pick: Egg Harbor Township.

Just Egg Harbor Township exits off of the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Just Egg Harbor Township exits off of the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Honor McGregor Says EHT Has the “Best Women”

In the now-viral clip, McGregor says that if you’re looking for a wife in Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township is the place to be.

According to him, it comes down to the community. He claims many residents in EHT are financially comfortable. They’re not necessarily rich, but also not struggling. In his words, that means people have higher standards and stability. Good qualities to look for in a wife, right? So, he's got a point there.

READ MORE: These 5 NJ Beaches Named Among Top 100 In America

He also pointed to the family-oriented environment in the township and gave a nod to the local schools, saying most of them are “pretty decent.

The new Just Egg Harbor Township High School - Photo: Google Maps / Canva The new Just Egg Harbor Township High School - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

“If You Want a Wife, Go to Egg Harbor Township”

McGregor didn’t mince words when he made that statement.

READ MORE: South Jersey Company Builds FREE Deck For Local Veteran

His conclusion? If you’re looking for a serious relationship instead of just dating around, Egg Harbor Township might be your best bet in Atlantic County.

sam thomas/ThinkStock sam thomas/ThinkStock loading...

The Internet Has Opinions

As you’d expect, the internet has plenty to say about it. Some people agree with the take, while others are… let’s just say less convinced.

Get our free mobile app

Either way, the viral moment proves one thing: when Honor McGregor talks about South Jersey, people listen.

Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal