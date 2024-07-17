Same Person Keeps Dumping Dogs at Atlantic County Animal Shelter

The Atlantic County Humane Society has a problem - and, being animal lovers, we'd like to help them solve the problem.

According to the Humane Society, the same person keeps dumping dogs at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter after hours.

That, in case you didn't know, is a big no-no.

Humane Society of Atlantic County Google Maps loading...

Main purpose of the Atlantic County Animal Shelter

The purpose of the local animal shelter, located in Pleasantville, is to help find forever homes for forgotten or unwanted pets.

They work with local law enforcement and local volunteers to take care of stray, lost, or forgotten pets, and, hopefully help find that pet a family that will love it and care for it.

One of the things the shelter also does is accept pets that people no longer want - which is very sad.

One would hope that when a family gets an animal they will strive to keep that animal for the rest of its life.

Unfortunately, things don't always happen that way.

When a person needs/wants to surrender a pet, the shelter can take it in, but there's a protocol. A phone call and an in-person visit are usually required,

Dumping pets off at the shelter is not good.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-james-barker-v3-zcCWMjgM-unsplash loading...

Who's dumping the dogs off?

On its Facebook page, the Humane Society of Atlantic County is sharing a story of a women who's been dumping off dogs at the shelter after hours.

Society officials say a recent drop-off was the fourth time this woman has dropped off a dog.

Four times!

It's not known if the woman has been caring for these animals, she's found them as strays, or what her story is.

It really doesn't matter - she shouldn't be dumping them at the shelter after hours, in the middle of the night.

We'll share their video now, but know that the video could be offensive to some. She literally drops the dog over the fence.

If you know the woman in the video, the Humane Society is urging you to get in touch with the ACPD Humane Law Enforcement Officer. The vehicle the woman drives is a black Cadillac sedan.

If you happen to be the woman doing this: please stop! There's a better way. Contact the Humane Society for help.

Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash loading...

Learn more about the animal shelter

To learn more about the Atlantic County Humane Society, you can visit their Facebook page. The Animal Shelter has a website you can also visit.

We also remind you the animal shelter and the Humane Society always need help - time, money, donations and more. Just check out the website first.

Thanks for helping out Atlantic County's furry little friends.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz