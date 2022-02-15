Atlantic County Wants State NJ Investigation Into Child Sexual Abuser

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners wants answers as to how Kayan Frazier could have been hired by the state of New Jersey in a position of public trust, following his termination from the Atlantic City Public Schools System.

Frazier was fired under a cloud of suspicion, for his inappropriate conduct with a child.

Frazier has previously pled guilty in federal court (February 2021) to:

One (1) count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography.

Frazier was sentenced to 20 years, plus one month in federal prison.

Atlantic County Commissioner Frank Balles (at Large) and Jim Bertino (5th District) are the co-sponsors of a resolution that we have confirmed has the votes to pass during today’s public meeting.

The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Commissioners meets at 4:00 p.m. today in the Stillwater Building on Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey.

Frazier is the cousin of La'Quetta Small, who is the Superintendent of Public Schools for Atlantic City.

Frazier previously lived with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and La’Quetta Small in the past, as recently as 2015.

There exists an elaborate 75-page report from the FBI report all about Kayan Frazier. The allegations contained within are deeply disturbing.

Frazier worked as a substitute teacher in the Atlantic City Public Schools System for two years (2015-2017).

Frazier was fired for inappropriate conduct after La’Quetta Small found out that “Minor Child #1” had stayed overnight at his home.

Frazier was hired after his Atlantic City firing by the New Jersey State Division of Child Protection and Permanency services to work directly with children in foster care.

This is where Balles, Bertino, and other Atlantic County Commissioners come in.

They are calling for an investigation into how this could have happened, as children’s lives were forever negatively affected because of this outrageous state of New Jersey decision.

The Balles and Bertino resolution is projected to pass at today’s meeting.

