A Galloway Township man has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder. The incident happened in Atlantic City in early November.

Galloway Township Man Arrested on Murder Charge From Atlantic City

Officials at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office say Louis Jackson, 23, of Galloway Township was arrest by the FBI Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia. There had been a warrant out for Jackson for the murder of a 15-year-old and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old. Both teens were from Atlantic City.

The incident, according to Prosecutors, happened on November 7th in the 800 block of Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City. They say police investigated a shooting, where they found the two teens shot. The 15-year-old died at the hospital, and the 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He's recovering and is expected to survive.

Officials say Jackson fled the area after the shooting, and was at large until he was taken into custody in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Jackson is being held pending a court hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

