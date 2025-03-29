Galloway Man Arrested in Hamilton Township for Child Porn

Galloway Man Arrested in Hamilton Township for Child Porn

Arrests in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Hamilton Twp Police Dept / Canva

A Galloway Township man is sitting in the Atlantic County Jail, awaiting an initial hearing following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Arrest made Friday by Hamilton Township Police

Police say Masen Moya, 27, of Galloway, was arrested after an investigation revealed he had possession of over one hundred images and videos that contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The charges against Moya include Possession of CSAM and tampering with Evidence.

There's been no announcement of when his court appearance will take place.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

