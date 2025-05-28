In the movies, the bank robbery usually has at least one accomplice - a getaway driver. The driver waits in the car while the main bad guy runs into the bank, robs it, and runs out to the waiting vehicle. Together, they speed away.

In Bridgeton, a bank robber didn't have a getaway driver. He didn't even have a getaway car. So, he improvise, pedaling away from the scene of the crime on a blue girl's bicycle.

Bridgeton bank gets robbed

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at the Newfield National Bank on Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton. It was reported at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

The FBI says an armed man robbed the bank, then fled the scene on a blue bicycle.

Authorities haven't disclosed any other details of the robbery, or how much money was taken.

Search is on the for suspect

The FBI has released these photos of the armed robbery suspect. If you have information that can help authorities, you're urged to call the FBI's Newark office at 973-792-3000. You can also contact State Police at their Bridegton location: 856-451-0100.

SOURCE: FBI - Newark

