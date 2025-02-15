Ocean County Man Going to Jail for Child Pornography

It's be a good part of the year in county jail for a Brick man convicted in a child pornography case.

John Kisch, 59, of Brick Township was sentenced Friday to 270 days in the Ocean County Jail. He was also ordered to be on parole for the rest of his life.

Investigation involved New Jersey State Police

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhomer announced the court ordered sentence.

Billhimer says the investigation took place after authorities received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images of child pornography to the internet.

The investigation, which also included the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Squad, identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence. They say that IP address was responsible for uploading images.

Authorities were able to obtain a seach warrant, and as it was executed, they confiscated a computer belonging to Kisch. An exam of the computer found more than 100 images of child pornography.

Kisch was taken into cutody in June of 2023, and pled guilty to the charge in September of 2024.

Thanks to all involved with investigation

Prosecutor Billhimer thanked the efforts of all the people and departments involved in the case, including Senior Assistant Prosecutor Shanon Chant-Berry.

