Authorities in Monmouth County are putting out another call for help in their search for answers to a homicide from over the summer in Neptune Township.

Officials want to know who's responsible for the shooting death of 26-year-old Ayres Gray Jr., of Manalapan, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle on South Concourse.

He was located by officers in the early morning hours of July 4, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m.

Gray was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

Gray's death was one of three unsolved homicides that the prosecutor's office alerted the public about in September.

Rewards of $5,000 remain active for solid tips in any of those cases.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

The Monmouth County Crime Stoppers can by contacted confidentially at 1-800-671-4400.

Reward offered for solid information related to death of Ayres Gray, Jr. (Monmouth County Crime Stoppers) Reward offered for solid information related to death of Ayres Gray, Jr. (Monmouth County Crime Stoppers) loading...

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)