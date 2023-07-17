NJ men plead guilty for Neptune, NJ double killing

🔴 An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were shot to death in Neptune Township last year

🔴 The victims were sitting in a parked car when they were shot

🔴 Two men have admitted to their roles in the killings

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A pair of Monmouth County men have confessed to their involvement in the killings of two people last year.

Gabriel Brathwaite, 20, of Keansburg pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and a weapons offense on Thursday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. Jeron Dearin, 24, of Aberdeen pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said that they would recommend a sentence of 45 years in state prison for Brathwaite and recommend ten years for Dearin.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 7, according to the prosecutor's office.

Samore Edwards, of Plainfield. (Facebook/Samore Edwards) Samore Edwards, of Plainfield. (Facebook/Samore Edwards) loading...

🚗 Shot in a parked car

The Jan. 19, 2022 shooting took the lives of two young people, officials said. The victims were identified as Samore Edwards, 18, of Plainfield and Isaiah Williams, 19, of New Brunswick.

Edwards and Williams were in a parked car on the 1300 block of Washington Ave. in Neptune Township when they were shot around 8:15 p.m. Officers responded and found Edwards dead at the scene. Williams was taken to the hospital but was declared dead soon after.

Brathwaite admitted to shooting both victims, according to authorities. Both he and Dearin were arrested less than three weeks after the shooting.

A witness told investigators that Edwards and Williams had gone to Neptune with the intent of buying a gun, according to an affidavit as reported by the Asbury Park Press.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

UPDATED: All the stores where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult recreational sales in April 2022.

Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor