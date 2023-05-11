Who abandoned this emaciated puppy on a Monmouth County, NJ street?

🔴 The tan female pit bull mix was found on a Neptune Township street Saturday

🔴 She was curled up in a fetal position when she arrived at the MCSPCA shelter

🔴 "She is progressing well," an animal welfare official said

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to locate who left an emaciated puppy alongside a road Saturday night.

The tan female pit bull mix estimated to be 8-10 weeks old was found around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Bangs and Myrtle avenues in Neptune Township. It was taken in by a resident, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The resident contacted the Monmouth County SPCA, which took in the dog named Matilda.

Severely dehydrated and malnourished, shaking and unable to move, Matilda was curled up in a fetal position when she arrived at the shelter. Her health began to improve Wednesday as she began eating and interacting with other dogs at the shelter.

"She is progressing well," MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.

Matilda Matilda (Monmouth County SPCA) loading...

Matilda on the mend

The shelter said on its Facebook page Matilda is living up to the meaning of her name: "Mighty in Battle."

Santiago hopes that someone who lives in the area will come forward with information about who was responsible for the dog.

“The degree of neglect this defenseless puppy endured to wind up in the state she is currently in is, in a word, unfathomable,” Santiago said.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about Matilda to call 732-440-1539.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.