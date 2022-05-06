Avalon Police Searching For Guys Who Stole $400 Bottle of Scotch

Avalon Police are looking for men who have expensive taste in liquor but don't feel like paying for it.

The Avalon PD posted photos on Facebook of a transaction in a liquor store where men apparently stole one bottle of expensive John Walker scotch while two other men were distracting the clerk by buying another bottle of the scotch with cash.

Police say at about 7:11 pm on Saturday, April 23, the men pictured shoplifted a $388.79 bottle of John Walker & Son King George V Scotch Whiskey.

They are believed to have been with the two individuals at the counter who purchased the exact same bottle in cash, distracting the employee. Security footage then shows the individual exiting the store and entering into a dark-colored Mercedes.

If you can help Avalon Police identify these scotch snobs, contact the Avalon Detective Division at 609-967-3411.

