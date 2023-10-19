AWW! Meet The 2 New Precious Baby Goats At The Cape May Zoo

Is there anything cuter than a baby? If you're immediate answer is "no," then you've got to be the most pessimistic person in Jersey. Babies are awesome!

You know what's even more awesome than babies? Baby animals. Who doesn't completely melt at the sight of a 9-week-old puppy? The baby bunnies every spring always spark an enormous amount of joy. It's a sign the weather's getting warmer and there are good days ahead. Even seeing a baby deer on the side of the road gets the kids excited to look out the window instead of down at their screens.

The Cape May Zoo had some exciting baby news to share as they've recently welcomed two baby Nigerian Dwarf goats! They're two and a half months old and full of charm and sass. Get ready to melt when you see their adorable little faces.

They're sweet, sassy, and currently waiting for you to visit them! Yep, they're ready to greet visitors at the Cape May Zoo during your next visit! All you have to do is make sure to visit the Barn Yard during the hours of 10a-4p when the zoo is open.

A bit more about the babes:

They're a brother and sister pair named Daisy and Disco. These siblings are Leos; they were born on August 1st. Based on the comments people have been making under the zoo's introductory post, people are falling in love with them already.

If you want to see them while they're itty bitty, make sure you plan your zoo trip sooner rather than later.

Take a look:

Aren't they sooooo cute?

