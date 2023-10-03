Take A Spooky Nighttime Stroll With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

October is here! That means it's spooky season here in South Jersey!

It's an exciting time here in the Garden State. There are SOOOOO MANY fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.

If you spend a lot of time at the zoo during the summertime, one of their best events yet, believe it or not, is right around the corner.

Get our free mobile app

You can take a moonlit stroll with all your favorite animals at the Cape May Zoo this October. Cape May Park and Zoo announced the event on their Facebook this week and, so far, people are pretty excited about it! They shared all the details about the event on their page this week and people that have already experienced one are encouraging people to check it out.

People can't stop raving about the experiences and stories you get to hear from the zookeepers during one of these events. If you stop and think about it, it totally makes sense! The zoo at night has a TOTALLY different vibe. Add in the fact that it's spooky season and you're in for a pretty fun experience. And hey, you may even get to see some of the nocturnal animals in action!

The Cape May Zoo will host a few of these night walks this fall, but it's smart to plan ahead. You have to purchase a ticket if you're interested in attending, so make sure you check out the flyer below and message their official Facebook page with any questions.

Source: Facebook

SCREAM! Scary Halloween Attractions in South Jersey, Philly Here's information and a photo gallery of the scariest Halloween attractions in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

NJ-Themed Halloween Makeup: Becoming The Jersey Devil A popular Youtuber channeled South Jersey's most infamous legendary creature, the Jersey Devil, to create a pretty epic Halloween look. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal