How Cool! Bald Eagle Spotted On Cove Beach In Brigantine, NJ

How awesome is it that we get to live so close to the ocean? Imagine living in the Midwest, never having the opportunity to enjoy the sun and the sand as the seasons begin to change.

In my opinion, the fall season is one of the most peaceful times of the year to go sit on the sand. You just need a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a warm drink, and a good book. You cross all of that off your list, throw it in your beach bag, grab your chair, and you're all set to go.

Imagine enjoying your time on the beach to look up and see a creature you'd never expect to be sharing the sand with. Sure, you see a whale or dolphin in the surf every once in a while. Don't get me wrong, it's incredible to spot either one of those, too, but this experience is one in its own.

What if you saw a bald eagle perched on the sand, just staring out at the horizon. Not a sight you'd expect to see, now would it? Well, that's exactly what a lucky person in Brigantine got to witness while enjoying some time at the Cove beach recently.

What's really cool is seeing the Atlantic City skyline in the background. What an AMAZING shot this person was able to capture. Luckily for us, the folks over at Primal Surf Shop shared it to Facebook so we get to experience the epic moment, too.

Take a look:

How beautiful is this guy?! He's just taking in the sunset, enjoying a nice view of the Borgata. What a sight!

Thanks for sharing that, Primal!

Source: Facebook

