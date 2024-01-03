Who remembers Brigantine Castle?

I never got to experience it. Unfortunately, it was closed up by the time I was born. However, if you're a long-time resident of Atlantic County or Brigantine beach-goer your whole life, then you've at least heard of the creepy attraction that used to stand at 14th Street North. To refresh your memory, it was part of the only amusement pier that ever graced Brigantine's beaches. This epic haunted attraction was a permanent staple for nine years, responsible for bringing in a yearly $2 million plus for the island.

According to BrigantineNow.com, the castle even employed over thirty people. If you never had a chance to experience the haunt, it was well-known and beloved by so many who made the castle an annual part of their summer experience. Unfortunately, the castle had to be closed due to insufficient safety standards on the pier, but you can tell by the way people still share their memories of the castle on the internet how much joy it brought to all who love a good spook.

This week, South Jersey celebrates 47 years since the idea of Brigantine Castle first came into being. According to the group REAL BRIGANTINE on Facebook, it was on January 1, 1976 that construction began on the castle. It took them 150 days to complete and was open by Memorial Day Weekend that same year. Talk about not wasting any time!

It was definitely both a sight to see AND experience in its heyday. All who got to walk through the castle still talk about how much they miss it.

She's remembered fondly, that's for sure.

