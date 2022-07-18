Bank in Gloucester City, NJ, Robbed; Police Seek ID of Suspect
Detectives are asking for help from the public with identifying a man who robbed a bank in Gloucester City Saturday afternoon.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says the robbery happened at PNC Bank on Monmouth Street just before 12:45 PM.
The suspect handed a demand note to a teller and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapons were reported and no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, approximately 5’ 11’’ tall. He was dressed in black clothing and wore a black mask.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 676-8175.