A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.

Sellinger's office says in the early morning hours of August 28th, 2020, Vandergrift deployed a homemade explosive device at a Gloucester City fitness center. The bomb damaged the gym’s door and entryway. The facility had not yet opened for the day and no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

According to NJ.com, surveillance video captured Vandergrift running across the street and leaving the scene on an electric scooter.

Cops later searched Vandergrift’s home and found additional materials for building explosive devices and firearms.

In addition to the prison term, Vandergrift was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

