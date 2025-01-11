A Camden County man is in more trouble with the law after a woman from Philadelphia died following a crash late last month.

That accident, which injured seven people, happened just after 2 AM on December 29th in the area of Route 130/Crescent Blvd. and Klemm Avenue in Gloucester City.

An investigation, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, found that a vehicle being driven by 27-year-old William St. John of Mt. Ephraim hit a victim's vehicle, left the scene, but returned shortly afterward.

St. John was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated of alcohol/drugs.

One of the victims of the crash, 62-year-old Melina Dubosse of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital in Camden on January 2nd.

Following Dubosse's death, St. John was also charged with second-degree death by auto.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.