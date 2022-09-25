Baseball Fan Allegedly Stole $5,000 in Jewelry at NJ&#8217;s Berlin Farmer’s Market

Baseball Fan Allegedly Stole $5,000 in Jewelry at NJ’s Berlin Farmer’s Market

Man wanted for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from Berlin Farmer's Market - Photo: Berlin Police Department

Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside the Berlin Farmer's Market.

The heist, according to the Berlin Police Department, happened around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. At the store, the suspect asked to look at an item and then ran off with it.

Per police, the suspect is described as black male, over six foot tall, with a medium sized build. He was last seen wearing white sport speakers, black jeans, a black Los Angeles Dodgers World Series T-Shirt with “LA” on the back with a red and blue Philadelphia Phillies hat.

The suspect left the market in a while, early-2000s Lincoln MKZ with no front license plate.

Man wanted for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from Berlin Farmer's Market - Photo: Berlin Police Department
Officials say this is not the first time the man visited the store. Last week, he was there wearing a red t-shirt, red shorts, and the same Phillies hat.

Berlin Police asking for help identifying two men - Photo: Berlin Police Department
The suspect was also seen with another unidentified man.

If you can either person, you are asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at (856) 767-4700.

