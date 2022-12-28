Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema.

The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie Center Cinemas for nearly two years, has a fifty year history of bringing film to our community” says Izzy Sackowitz, Chief Operating Officer, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “With our team of film students and other curators, we feel there’s something missing out there for fans of the classic cinema experience. The Basie Center Cinemas Film Club will fill that void.

The slate for the Film Club is very impressive, with such films as “Inglorious Basterds”, “Forrest Gump”, “Paris, Texas”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Reservoir Dogs”, “Django Unchained”, “The Fabelmans”, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

For a complete listing of the films being shown and showtimes, click here.

According to New Jersey Stage, the film series is being curated by two NYU students, Amanda Paige Philopson and Tyler Izzo of Rumson.

Izzo told New Jersey Stage, “This area has a rich history of artists and auteurs, for whom film is a personal passion. For them, and for people whose passion for film needs to be filled by something more than a non-communal, living room experience, we’re creating a comfortable and affordable space.”

Tickets for all Basie Center Cinemas films, including Film Club titles, can be purchased at the box office (36 White Street, Red Bank) or online at basiecentercinemas.org.

