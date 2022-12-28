Missing Princeton University student’s death ruled a suicide

PRINCETON — The death of a Princeton University student whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October has been ruled a suicide.

Misrach Ewunetie, 21, went missing on Oct. 14 after working at Princeton's Terrace Club, an eating club, on Washington Road. Following a large search of Carnegie Lake adjacent to campus, Ewunetie's body was found six days later by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts.

When the body of the junior from Ohio was found, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said her death did not appear to be suspicious and there were no signs of injury.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner, which conducted the autopsy, ruled Ewunetie's death was a suicide. The cause of her death was determined to be “Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity.”

Bupropion is a prescribed anti-depressant for the treatment of major depressive disorder, seasonal affective disorder and to help users quit smoking, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Escitalopram is also used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and anxiety. Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine used for the treatment of anxiety and to treat difficulties sleeping, nausea, itching, and allergies, according to NAMI.

Misrach Ewunetie, Princeton University tennis courts where her body was found Misrach Ewunetie (Nate Tesfaye via GoFundMe), Princeton University tennis courts where her body was found (Google Maps) loading...

Criticism of the investigation

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said Ewunetie's family requested no additional information be released and would not disclose if she was prescribed any of those medications.

Onofri had faced criticism from the family and some Princeton students after releasing little additional information about Ewunetie's death. Spokesperson Casey DiBlasio said earlier this month the office was awaiting all testing reports, including toxicology results, from the Middlesex County Medical Examiner before releasing a cause and manner of death.

Universe Ewunetie told The U.S. Sun his sister had a hard time not being on campus for her first year at Princeton because of the pandemic and was hoping to make friends at the Terrace Club. He said he was not aware of any personal problems she may have had.

Misrach Ewunetie Misrach Ewunetie (Princeton University Department of Public Safety) loading...

Full ride to Princeton

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland told Cleveland’s CBS 19 Misrach Ewunetie was a 2020 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School and class valedictorian. She earned a full scholarship to Princeton and had recently changed majors to sociology, her brother told The Sun.

Universe Ewunetie told The Sun she had an appointment the Saturday after she went missing about 45 miles from Princeton regarding her application for American citizenship but was a no-show. He said their family came to the United States from Ethiopia in 2008.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



7 things NJ workers deserve for a better work-life balance Ringing in the new year with a wishlist for New Jersey's workforce.