Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Not Try Christmas Murder “Through The Media”

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has made it crystal clear that they will not try the David Wigglesworth murder case through the media.

Attorney’s for murder suspect Marylue Wigglesworth have alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence during the evening of the homicide on Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022.

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office believes that it is inappropriate to try this case, or any case for that matter, through the media. Doing so has the potential of sensationalizing this tragic event and potentially tainting any prospective jury pool before any evidence is presented to that jury in a court of law. As such, we have no comment regarding defense counsel's prepared statement provided to the media earlier today. Our office was not previously provided that statement from defense counsel,” said Erik Bergman, First Assistant Prosecutor, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marylue Wigglesworth is being represented by attorney’s Jonathan Diego and The Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum.

SOURCE : Erik Bergman, First Assistant Prosecutor, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

