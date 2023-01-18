It's only January and already the concert calendar is loading up with superstars making their way to South Jersey and Philly this year. Check out who's coming to town!



With so many amazing artists and bands bound for our area, it's gonna be hard to decide which concerts you want to see and where to put your money. I'm already wondering if I'm gonna need to get a side hustle going just to pay for tickets to all the shows I wanna see in 2023. It's a good problem to have though, lol.

Get our free mobile app

From heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and P!nk playing stadiums in Philly, and collab tours like Matchbox Twenty/Wallflowers and Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks, keep scrolling to view the whole 2023 concert calendar as it exists SO FAR! We know this list will continue to grow as the year goes on!

28 SJ & Philly Concerts to Look Forward to in 2023 The 2023 concert calendar for the South Jersey and Philadelphia area is already FULL of superstars (with plenty more to come). Check out who's coming around this year.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.